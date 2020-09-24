Zelarayán, Santos score; Crew beats Minnesota United 2-1

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Lucas Zelarayan and Pedro Santos each had a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Crew (9-1-3) are unbeaten in six games and have won four of their last five.

Santos bent an arcing ball to the center of the area, where Zelarayan opened the scoring with a diving header in the 31st minute. Santos faked right and went back to his left before blasting a left-footer the deflected off the hands of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and then the crossbar in the 70th.

Robin Lod scored in the 88th minute for Minnesota (5-5-3).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss