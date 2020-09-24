Zelarayán, Santos score; Crew beats Minnesota United 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Lucas Zelarayan and Pedro Santos each had a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Crew (9-1-3) are unbeaten in six games and have won four of their last five.

Santos bent an arcing ball to the center of the area, where Zelarayan opened the scoring with a diving header in the 31st minute. Santos faked right and went back to his left before blasting a left-footer the deflected off the hands of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and then the crossbar in the 70th.

Robin Lod scored in the 88th minute for Minnesota (5-5-3).