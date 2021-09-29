William Yarbrough sets Colorado record with 11th shutout

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP)William Yarbrough set a Colorado team record with his 11th shutout of the season and the Rapids beat Austin FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Yarbrough broke a tie with Joe Cannon (2004) and Clint Irwin (2013).

Colorado (13-4-9) extended its undefeated streak to 12 games. Expansion Austin (6-17-4) has lost six of its last seven games.

Jonathan Lewis scored in first-half stoppage time, and Nicolas Mezquida and Auston Trusty scored 13-minutes apart early in the second half.

Lewis headed a cross that went off defender Nick Lima into the back of the net. Mezquida capitalized on a mistake by goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell and chipped it into the empty net just 25 seconds into the second half. Trusty scored his first goal for Colorado by heading in Jack Price’s corner kick.

