Wanyama scores on late penalty kick, Montreal beats NY 2-1

MONTREAL (AP)Victor Wanyama scored on a penalty kick eight minutes into second-half stoppage time to give Montreal a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Sunisi Ibrahim tied it in the 71st minute and Montreal (7-7-5) went on to snap a five-game winless streak. Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-9-4) in the 41st.

Bjorn Johnsen’s cross hit Amro Tarek’s hand three minutes into stoppage time and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Johnsen’s attempt was saved by Carlos Coronel, but after video review, the referee deemed the goalkeeper was off his line.

Mason Toye stepped up for the penalty re-take and Coronel made the save. But for the second time, the referee determined Coronel was off his line.

More than four minutes after Johnsen took the initial penalty, Wanyama made no mistake on Montreal’s third try from the spot. Coronel got a hand on the powerful shot that sailed into the top corner of the net.