Valeri scores 2 goals, Timbers beat Earthquakes 6-1

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Diego Valeri had two goals, Yimmi Chara had a goal and an assist, and the Portland Timbers beat the San Jose Earthquakes 6-1 on Saturday night.

Jeremy Ebobisse, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Julio Cascante also scored for Portland (5-4-3).

Valeri converted from the spot in the 25th minute to open the scoring after San Jose was called for a hand ball in the area. Ebobisse made it 2-0 about two minutes later.

Carlos Fierro scored just before halftime for San Jose (2-5-5), which is winless in its last seven games.

Valeri’s shot from the top of the area deflected into the net in the 57th minute to make it 3-1. It was his first multi-goal game since September 24, 2017.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss