Urso, Mueller help Orlando City beat Atlanta United

MLS Soccer
ATLANTA (AP)Junior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller added a goal and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-1 on Saturday.

Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings.

Urso, a 31-year-old Brazilian in his first MLS season, headed home a corner kick by Mueller to open the scoring in the 13th minute.

Daryl Dike split a pair of defenders with a pass to Benji Michel who, as goalkeeper Brad Guzan charged, first-timed a low roller to Mueller for a side-footer into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 35th.

Brooks Lennon slipped a header, off a cross by Jurgen Damm, from the center of the area just inside the right post for Atlanta (3-4-0) in the in the 83rd minute.

Urso stole the ball from Pity Martinez deep in the attacking half and fed Luis Carlos Almeida da Cunha for a goal that capped the scoring in the 86th.

