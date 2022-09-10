CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Mikael Uhre scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 5-1 on Saturday night.

Uhre’s goal in the 43rd minute put the Union (18-4-9) ahead 2-0. Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya and Jack Elliott also scored for Philadelphia.

Andres Perea scored for Orlando (12-11-6).

Both teams play Atlanta next. Orlando hosts United on Wednesday and Philadelphia plays at Atlanta on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.