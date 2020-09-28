Toronto FC beats MLS-leading Crew 3-1 in Connecticut

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie in the 59th minute and Toronto FC beat the MLS-leading Columbus Crew 3-1 on Sunday night in their temporary home in Connecticut.

Toronto (8-2-4) is 3-0-1 in its last four games. Columbus (9-2-3) had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Pozuelo scored his sixth goal of the season, and Richie Laryea gave Toronto insurance in the 76th minute when he split a pair of defenders to the left of the goal and punched in a shot.

Jozy Altidore tied it in the 48th minute, eight minutes after Toronto’s Chris Mavinga put Columbus ahead with an own goal off a failed clearing attempt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss