Toronto beats Vancouver 1-0, extend unbeaten streak to 17

TORONTO (AP)Richie Laryea scored in the 17th minute and Toronto FC extended its regular-season unbeaten streak to 17 games with a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night.

Toronto owns the fifth-longest unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer history and is two away from tying the 2004-05 Columbus Crew and 2010 Dallas FC for the record. Toronto ended last year’s regular season on a 10-game unbeaten streak and has gone 4-0-3 this year.

Laryea got his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and beat Vancouver’s Thomas Hasal from just outside the box. Pozuelo picked up his league-leading seventh assist.

It is the second time in four days that Toronto has beaten the Whitecaps (2-5-0), who have dropped three of their last four.

Quentin Westberg made one save for Toronto and picked up his first shutout of the season. Hasal had sevem saves for Vancouver.

