AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Joao Klauss scored in the 86th minute and St. Louis City SC made its first match a memorable one with a 3-2 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

It was a stunning loss for Austin, which advanced to the Western Conference final before losing 3-0 to eventual champion LAFC in its second season of play last year. St. Louis became the first team to win its inaugural match since LAFC beat Seattle 1-0 in 2018.

Tim Parker scored St. Louis’ first goal on a header in the 24th minute. Jared Stroud scored in the 78th minute to pull St. Louis even at 2-2.

Sebastian Driussi found the net in the 45th minute to get Austin on the scoreboard. Jon Gallagher gave Austin a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Roman Burki didn’t make a save for St. Louis City. Brad Stuver had six saves for Austin.

St. Louis outshot Austin 18-13 with a 9-2 edge in shots on goal.

Both teams next play Saturday. St. Louis hosts Charlotte FC and Austin hosts CF Montreal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.