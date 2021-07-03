Sapong, Willis help Nashville beat Union 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)C.J. Sapong scored in the second minute and Nashville held on to beat Philadelphia 1-0 on Saturday night, ending the Union’s nine-game unbeaten streak.

Sapong, who scored 36 goals for the Union (5-3-4) from 2015-18, ran onto a ball by Randall Leal, then split a pair of players with a roller inside the far post.

Joe Willis had four saves for for Nashville (4-1-6) for his fifth shutout of the season and his first since May 23 .

