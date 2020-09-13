Ring, Tinnerholm help NYCFC beat Cincinnati, extend streak

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC’s 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

New York City (5-5-1) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Ring slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by Gary Mackay-Steven and beatcharging goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

Tinnerholm put away a volley from outside the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Jesus Medina’s corner kick was deflected in the center of the box and Tinnerholm blasted a left-footer inside the near post.

Brandon Vazquez put away his own rebound in the 74th minute for Cincinnati (2-6-3), which has lost back-to-back games and is winless in its last six.

