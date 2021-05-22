Revs beat 10-man Red Bulls 3-1, stay atop Eastern Conference

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Gustavo Bou had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, and the New England Revolution beat the 10-man New York Red Bulls 3-1 to stay atop the Eastern Conference standings on Saturday night.

Bou tied it 1-1 in the 36th minute, splitting a pair of defenders on a run created by Arnor Ingvi Traustason’s through ball and finishing into the right corner.

Tajon Buchanan gave the Revolution (4-1-2) a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time with an acute angle finish, also assisted by Traustason.

Adam Buksa capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a close-range finish of Bou’s cross.

The Red Bulls (2-4-0) led when Andres Reyes headed home Frankie Amaya’s corner in the seventh minute. Reyes was sent off with his second yellow card in the 38th minute.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES