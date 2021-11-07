Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and secure a playoff spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Fabio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the New York Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville on Sunday and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

The seventh-seeded Red Bulls (13-12-9) play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville (12-4-18) will host to sixth-seeded Orlando City.

Fabio volleyed a cross by Cristian Casseres Jr. to himself and then beat goalkeeper Joe Willis from point-blank range to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the opening seconds.

Hany Mukhtar responded for Nashville by blasting a free kick from just outside the area on the left side that appeared to deflect off a Red Bulls player into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.

