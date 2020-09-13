Red Bulls snap 4-game winless streak, beat DC United 2-0

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Aaron Long and Daniel Royer scored and the New York Red Bulls beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to snap a four-match winless streak and give interim coach Bradley Carnell his first victory.

Long scored on header from outside the 6-yard box in the 29th minute. Royer scored with a left-footed volley from 11 yards out off a cross from Jason Pendant. It was Royer’s first goal since March 1.

Ryan Meara had four saves for the Red Bulls (4-5-2), including a pair against Julian Gressel and Rivas in quick succession. But Meara left in the 62nd minute with an apparent right knee injury.

D.C. United (2-5-4), which didn’t take a shot in a 0-0 draw against New York City FC on Sunday, had its first shot from Gelmin Rivas in 24th minute. Ola Kamara added a second shot in 32nd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Saturday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss