CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Lucas Lima Linhares scored the equalizer in the 66th minute and the New York Red Bulls remained unbeaten on the road, earning a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

The tie jammed up the standings in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (5-1-5) dropped into a three-way tie with Montreal and Orlando atop the standings. New York (5-2-4), which improved to 7-0-1 away from home this season across all competitions, and Cincinnati trail by one point.

Daniel Gazdag scored his sixth goal of the season on a give-and-go with Sergio Santos to stake the Union to a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

The Red Bulls played a man down from the 55th minute on when Dylan Nealis drew a second yellow card.

After leaving Tuesday night’s U.S. Open Cup match at D.C. United early in the first half because of a calf injury, U.S. international defender Aaron Long was dressed for the Red Bulls but did not play.

Philadelphia will face Inter Miami CF on Wednesday without midfield Jose Martinez because of a yellow-card accumulation.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.