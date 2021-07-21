Priso scores first MLS goal, Toronto FC ties Red Bulls 1-1

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (AP)Teenage substitute Ralph Priso scored his first MLS goal to give Toronto FC a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old Priso scored in the 62nd minute. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was only able to tip Yeferson Soteldo’s high cross away and the ball went straight to Priso for a left-footed shot that bounced off the ground and into the goal.

Toronto (2-8-4) improved to 1-0-2 under interim coach Javier Perez. He took over from the fired Chris Armas in the wake of a six-match losing streak.

Patryk Klimala scored for New York (5-5-3) in the 46th minute.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES