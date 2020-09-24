Pozuelo scores in 90th minute, Toronto FC beats NYCFC 1-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Alejandro Pozuelo scored on a penalty kick in the 90th minute and Alex Bono tied the Toronto FC shutout record with 28 in the Reds’ 1-0 victory over New York City on Wednesday night.

Pozuelo scored his fifth of the season, beating goalkeeper Sean Johnson with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. Pozuelo has converted nine of 10 penalty attempts for TFC, missing one of two spot kicks in a 1-1 tie with NYCFC at Yankee Stadium last September.

Toronto FC (7-2-4) ran its unbeaten streak to four and ended New York City’s at six.

Bono made eight saves. He stopped Alexander Ring’s shot in the 42nd minute. Ring has three goals for over the last 11 games.

Bono deflected Heber’s shot from close range in the 65th minute. Heber left the match in the 84th with an apparent knee injury and was stretchered off the field.

NYCFC (5-6-2) has conceded only eight goals over the last 11 games.