HOUSTON (AP)Fafa Picault scored two goals in the second half and the Houston Dynamo beat the New England Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Picault gave Houston a 2-1 lead in the 76th minute on a penalty kick and also scored nine minutes later.

New England’s Djordje Petrovic saved Sebastian Ferreira’s penalty kick in the 33rd minute. His four saved penalties are the most in a Major League Soccer season since Columbus’ Zack Steffen in 2017 and matched the Revolution record shared by Ian Feuer in 1998 and Jeff Causey on 2000.

The Dynamo (9-16-6) also got a goal from Darwin Quintero.

Carles Gil tied it at 1 on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute for the Revolution (9-11-11).

The Dynamo play on the road on Sunday against Los Angeles FC. The Revolution will host Montreal on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.