Philadelphia beats Cincinnati 2-0, moves into 2nd in East

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference.

Gazdag scored in 11th minute when Olivier Mbaizo’s shot skimmed of his head. Aaronson connected in the 53rd minute to help the Union (14-8-11) win their fifth straight home match, a team-record fourth without allowing a goal.

Andre Blake made two saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Cincinnati (4-21-8) has lost five of six meetings with Philadelphia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES