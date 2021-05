ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A visitor from Texas learned the hard way that it's illegal to use an out-of-state handicap placard in Albuquerque. After getting a pricey citation this week, the visitor's family says it wants to work with the city to change that ordinance.

"We're just pretty shocked, surprised, and amazed that nana got a parking ticket with her handicap parking placard," Erica Hidalgo of Albuquerque stated. She and five family members were in disbelief when they walked out of the zoo Thursday to find the $350 citation left on her windshield. Hidalgo had taken her parents and grandmother, who flew in from Texas last week. She said her grandmother's handicap placard was in plain sight.