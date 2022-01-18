Paraguayan Sebastián Ferreira signs with Houston Dynamo

A more active week of weather is returning to New Mexico that will include colder temperatures and chances for light rain and snow.

A weak upper level disturbance will move east through southern New Mexico overnight, bringing very light rain and snow as it does so. Most of this moisture will all stay west of the central mountain chain. Drier conditions return statewide Wednesday. Meanwhile, a strong backdoor cold front will push south into New Mexico tonight leaving temperatures much cooler Wednesday, especially in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will continue to cool off statewide through Thursday. The backdoor cold front will bring a chance for light snow to northeastern New Mexico.