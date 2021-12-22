Omar Gonzalez signs with MLS’s Revolution, rejoins Arena

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Defender Omar Gonzalez is following midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution to play under Bruce Arena, their former coach with the LA Galaxy.

The 33-year-old defender agreed to a two-year contract, the Revolution said Wednesday.

Gonzalez played for the Galaxy (2009-15), Mexico’s Pachuca (2016-18) and Atlas (2018-19), and Toronto (2019-21). He was voted MLS Rookie of the Year in 2009 and Defender of the Year in 2011.

He has three goals in 52 international appearances.

Lletget was obtained in a trade with the Galaxy last week. —

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES