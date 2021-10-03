New York City FC, Nashville play to scoreless tie

HARRISON, N.J. (AP)Joe Willis made three saves to help Nashville tie New York City FC 0-0 on Sunday in a match between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

It was a familiar storyline for Nashville (11-3-14), which has posted more ties this season than any other MLS squad.

Sean Johnson had three saves for NYCFC (11-10-7). It has gone three games – 329 minutes – without scoring.

Jesus Medina’s bending shot in the 17th minute was reflective of NYCFC’s missed opportunities.

