Mukhtar’s goals rally Nashville to 2-2 draw with Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP)Hany Mukhtar scored two late goals to help Nashville rally for a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday.

Mukhtar closed the deficit with a left-footed shot into the right corner in the 80th minute and tied it on a right-footed putback into the left corner in the 83rd.

Nashville (2-0-5), with the Seattle Sounders, remained one of the two last unbeaten teams in the 2021 MLS season.

Atlanta United (2-1-4) opened the scoring in the sixth minute, snapping Nashville’s shutout streak at 413 scoreless minutes. Marcelino Moreno put an excellent first touch on a long pass from Miles Robinson and finished with a right-footed shot.

Erik Lopez’s first MLS goal made it 2-0 for Atlanta in the 51st minute. He tapped in George Bello’s cross off the outside of his right foot.

