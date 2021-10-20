Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night.

Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games.

The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season, and first since July 3.

Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal (11-10-9), which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.

Orlando is tied with the Philadelphia Union for third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. As of Wednesday, Orlando would win a tiebreaker between them for the No. 3 seed.

