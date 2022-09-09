MONTREAL (AP)Victory Wanyama scored in the 89th minute and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in stoppage time as Montreal rallied for a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew on Friday night that secured the team’s first playoff spot since 2016.

Montreal is second in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference at 16-9-5 with four games left in the regular season.

Jonathan Mensah and Lucas Zelarayan scored for Columbus (9-6-14).

With three minutes of stoppage time remaining, Brault-Guillard scored from outside the box to tie the score.

Columbus’ Luis Diaz was sent off with 15 minutes remaining. Montreal made it 2-1 when a shot from Matko Miljevic deflected off Wanyama.

The Crew forced three excellent stops from Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis in the opening 15 minutes. Columbus broke through in the 66th on Mensah’s header.

Zelarayan made it 2-0 less than a minute later with a well-placed volley after an initial shot was blocked.

