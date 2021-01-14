Montreal Major League Soccer team drops Impact nickname

MONTREAL (AP)Montreal’s Major League Soccer team is dropping its Impact nickname.

The team said Thursday it will rebrand as Club de Foot Montreal and go without a formal nickname, in the style of European clubs.

”I understand how you feel. I love the Impact,” owner Joey Saputo said during a news conference. ”It’s hard to let go of things you love. But here’s the reality – to make an impact, we need to retire the Impact.”

The club replaced the Impact’s shield logo with a round black badge rimmed with blue and featuring a grey snowflake. Designer Justin Kingsley said the creative team wanted to hearken back to the 1976 Montreal Olympics and Expo 67.

The team also has a new slogan: ”droit devant (always forward).”

Montreal made its MLS debut in 2012.

