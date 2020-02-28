Montreal Impact captain Raitala out 2-3 months

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

MONTREAL (AP)Montreal Impact captain Jukka Raitala will be sidelined 2-to-3 months with a broken bone in his right leg.

The 31-year-old Finnish central defender was hurt when he collided with a Saprissa attacker in the fifth minute of Wednesday’s CONCACAF Champions League match.

Montreal said Friday he fractured his right fibula and will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks.

Central defender Rudy Camacho injured a knee last week.

”We need to adapt quickly and battle with what we have left,” Impact coach Thierry Henry said.

Montreal advanced on away goals following the 0-0 draw and plays the Honduran club Olimpia in the quarterfinals. The Impact open their Major League Soccer season at home Saturday against New England.

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞