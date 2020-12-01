Minnesota United-Sporting Kansas City Preview

Peter Vermes insists Sporting Kansas City cannot be considered the favorites for Thursday’s Western Conference Semifinal against Minnesota United.

Sporting finished top of the Western Conference on a points-per-game basis, collecting five points more than opponents Minnesota over their 21 regular-season fixtures.

SKC also beat Minnesota twice after the regular season restart, following defeat at the MLS is Back Tournament, but Vermes feels the visitors have the edge.

“We’ve played them before, we’ve watched them play, both teams know each other pretty well,” he said. “I think they’re actually in a good place, in good form.

“We know how dangerous they can be and how competitive they are. Look, we’ll have to be at our best if we’re able to achieve success against them.

“They’re a very, very good team. That’s why they’re favored to win. That’s what pundits are saying, so I’m going with what they say, that’s what I hear, that’s what I see.”

While Sporting needed a penalty shootout to overcome San Jose Earthquakes in the First Round following a dramatic 3-3 draw, Minnesota cruised past Colorado Rapids 3-0.

Adrian Heath’s men are on a club-record nine-game unbeaten run, winning the last two by the same 3-0 margin.

However, asked if he agrees with Vermes’ comments that Minnesota are the favorites, Heath said: “I get on really well with Peter so I’ll have to ask him the question on what criteria he’s going on.

“Is it the fact that they won the West at the top of the league that we’re favorites now? We haven’t won a game there, so it’s a little bit mystifying that one. Maybe that’s Peter playing some games.

“But, hey, whoever’s favored I know it’s going to be a really difficult game for us. I can’t talk about how they would approach the game, only the way that we are.

“And we have to be better than we have been, otherwise I know sitting here what the outcome is going to be. But I fully expect us to be different as well.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Tim Melia

The 2020 Playoffs has already witnessed its fair share of dramatic penalty shootouts and should this tie go all the way then Sporting are in safe hands.

Melia saved all three penalties he faced in the triumph over San Jose, becoming the first goalkeeper to shut out an opponent in a traditional shootout in MLS history.

Minnesota United – Robin Lod

Kevin Molino stole the headlines with his brace in the convincing win over Colorado but Lod also highlighted his importance with the second goal of the game.

Lod has now scored in three of his last four games for Minnesota, either side of representing national side Finland, and will likely be tasked with leading the line again here.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– All five meetings between Sporting KC and Minnesota since the start of the 2019 season have been decided by a one-goal margin (SKC W3, MNU W2).

– Children’s Mercy Park has been a house of horrors for Minnesota, who have lost all five of their visits to Kansas City by an aggregate score of 11-1. Sporting, meanwhile, have lost only two of their last 20 home playoff matches (W14, D4 including two penalty shootout wins) dating back to 2000.

– Sporting KC survived a penalty shootout (3-0) following a 3-3 draw with San Jose in the First Round on Sunday. Gianluca Busio gave Sporting a 3-2 lead in the 91st minute, only for Chris Wondolowski to equalize in the 97th, marking the first time in MLS postseason history that both teams scored in second-half stoppage time.

– Minnesota extended their club-record unbeaten run to nine games (W5 D4 – including playoffs) with their first-ever postseason win in the First Round against Colorado. Minnesota has won each of their last two matches by 3-0 scorelines – the first time in the club’s MLS history they’ve won consecutive games by at least three goals.

– Kevin Molino scored his fourth brace of the season (including playoffs) in Minnesota’s 3-0 win over Colorado in the First Round giving him more multi-goal games than any other player in the league this season. Molino is also the first player to score multiple goals in consecutive matches in Minnesota’s MLS history.