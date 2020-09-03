Michel, Orlando City play Nashville to 1-1 tie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Benji Michel scored his first goal of the season, Pedro Gallese had three saves and Orlando City tied Nashville SC 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Michel, a 22-year-old homegrown who scored five goals in limited action last season as a rookie, won a challenge against Anibal Godoy, took a couple dribbles and then blasted a rising side-netter from just outside the area to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.

Orlando City (4-2-3) has just one loss in its last seven games.

Randall Leal scored his first MLS goal for Nashville (2-4-2) in the 47th minute. The 23-year-old rookie played a ball to Hany Mukhtar near the top of the area who one-touched it back to Leal for the finish from the corner of the 6-yard box.

