Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles breaks left arm vs. NYC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Inter Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles has a fractured left arm.

Robles, Miami’s captain, was hurt during a collision with a New York City player during second-half stoppage time of Saturday night’s Major League Soccer match, a 3-2 defeat.

Miami said Sunday that Robles will be evaluated further at Baptist Health.

The 36-year-old joined Miami this season after eight season with the New York Red Bulls. He also has played for Kaiserslautern (2008-10) and Karlsruher in Germany.

Robles played three international matches for the United States, one each in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

