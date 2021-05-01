Medina, Castellanos each score as NYCFC beats Union 2-0

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Jesus Medina and Valentin Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Medina and 22-year-old Castellanos have scored three goals apiece this season for New York City (2-1-0).

Medina first-timed a one-touch pass by Anton Tinnerholm into the net from point-blank range to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

The Union (0-2-1) played a man down after Jose Martinez was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute for violent conduct.

Gudmundur Thorarinsson played an arcing ball into the area and, after two failed clearance attempts by the Union, Castellanos rolled a left-footed shot into an empty net to make it 2-0 in the 65th minute.

Philadelphia, the winner of the 2020 Supporters Shield, has scored just one goal in three games this season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES