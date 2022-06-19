NEW YORK (AP)Talles Magno scored the equalizer for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids on Sunday.

Magno’s tying goal came in the 72nd minute for NYCFC (8-3-3). Maxi Moralez had an assist on the goal.

Michael Barrios scored the lone goal for the Rapids (5-6-4).

NYCFC outshot the Rapids 15-5, with four shots on goal to one for the Rapids.

William Yarbrough had three saves for the Rapids.

NYCFC plays on the road on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union, while the Rapids will visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.