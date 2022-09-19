LOS ANGELES (AP)Carlos Vela scored two goals to help lead Los Angeles FC to a 3-1 win over the Houston Dynamo.

Both of Vela’s goals for LAFC (20-8-4) came in the first half, the first in the eighth minute, and the second in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

LAFC also got one goal from Ryan Hollingshead.

The Dynamo’s (9-17-6) goal was scored by Corey Baird.

LAFC outshot the Dynamo 19-9, with seven shots on goal to two for the Dynamo.

Maxime Crepeau saved one of the two shots he faced for LAFC. Steve Clark saved four of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with LAFC visiting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit Nashville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.