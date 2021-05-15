Lod scores in stoppage time, Minnesota beat Dallas 1-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico Golf Legend, Notah Begay III held a local qualifier for his NB3 Junior National Championship on Saturday at Ladera Golf Course. "We started our national championship last year. We had over 3,000 participants across the country coming from 47 different states and I just thought let's take it to the next step and go to the local level, and that's exactly what we are doing," said Begay.

"Every single kid here has a chance to qualify for a regional event that's going to be held at Stanford University, my Alma mater. So, it's the best of both worlds for me. We are at Ladera where I started, kids playing well here are going to go on to play at Stanford, which did so much for me. So, it's just my way to give back to junior golf and I am delighted to be here and the turnout has just been amazing," said Notah Begay III.