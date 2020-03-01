Lewis gives Rapids 2-1 win over DC United in MLS opener

WASHINGTON (AP)Jonathan Lewis scored in the second minute of extra time to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over D.C. United on Saturday in the first game of the 25th MLS season.

The ball found Lewis at close range during a scramble inside the box and he put it inside the the near post for the winner.

New-look D.C. United, now without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the attack, got the first goal of the season in the 60th minute. Russell Canouse converted a header from the 6-yard line at the back post on a lovely corner from Julian Gressel.

Just six minutes later, Kei Kamara leveled the game on a header after a long service from Jack Price to the 6 in the middle of the field.

Both teams had good chances throughout the contest. Bill Hamid, who set several club records for D.C. last season, including 14 clean sheets, had five saves. Colorado’s Clint Irwin, stepping in for retired star Tim Howard, made three saves.

Irwin is in his second stint with the Rapids after three seasons in Toronto.