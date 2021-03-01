Jonathan Suárez contract ended by Orlando City after arrest

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Jonathan Suarez’s contact was terminated by Major League Soccer’s Orlando City following his arrest last week.

The 24-year-old, whose full name is Jonathan Suarez Cortes, and brother Rafael Suarez were arrested Feb. 23 and accused of sexually assaulting a woman, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Major League Soccer suspended the player last week pending an investigation. Jonathan Suarez had been acquired on loan from Mexico’s Queretaro last month.

Orlando City said in a statement Sunday that Suarez’s contract had been terminated ”with the defender mutually agreeing to the termination in order to focus on the allegations made against him.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES