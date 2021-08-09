Javier Pérez to coach MLS’ Toronto for rest of season

TORONTO (AP)Javier Perez, who took over as Toronto’s interim head coach after Chris Armas was fired July 4, will remain in charge of the Major League Soccer team for the rest of the season.

Toronto has lost just once in seven games (2-1-4) under Perez heading into Saturday’s match against the visiting New England Revolution.

Toronto remains last in the 27-team league and is nine points out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, with six teams between it and Columbus, which holds the last postseason spot.

Perez spent time with the U.S. Soccer Federation as a youth coach and assistant coach with the senior side after leaving Spain, where he was a youth coach with Real Madrid. He was an assistant coach with New York City from 2016-19.

