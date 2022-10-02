VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Thomas Hasal delivered a five-save shutout while Ryan Gauld scored in the Vancouver Whitecaps’ 2-0 victory over Austin on Saturday night.

Ryan Gauld’s goal put the Whitecaps (12-14-7) up for good at 1-0 in the seventh minute. Pedro Vite got an assist on the goal.

The Whitecaps also got one goal from Lucas Cavallini.

Austin (16-10-7) outshot the Whitecaps 13-8, with five shots on goal to six for the Whitecaps.

Hasal saved all five shots he faced for the Whitecaps. Brad Stuver saved four of the six shots he faced for Austin.

Both teams play again on Sunday. The Whitecaps visit Minnesota United and Austin hosts the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.