Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

CARSON, Calif. (AP)Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Trafico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night.

Victor Vazquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman – who had charged off his line – before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.

The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine straight games dating to a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United on Aug. 14.

Mamadou ”Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.

LAFC (9-12-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES