FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Gonzalo Higuain says he will retire from soccer after Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer season ends.

The 34-year-old striker joined Miami in September 2020. He has 14 league goals this season, including 12 in his last 15 matches, and 27 goals in 65 games with Miami, which is in contention for a playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.

He made the announcement at a news conference on Monday.

Higuain also played for River Plate (2005-07), Real Madrid (2007-13), Napoli (2013-16), Juventus (2016-20), AC Milan (2018-19) and Chelsea (2019). He won three Spanish league titles and three Italian league titles, plus one Europa League.

Higuain scored 31 goals in 75 international appearances for Argentina from 2009-18, playing in the 2014 World Cup final loss to Germany.

—

