Godoy’s goal helps Nashville beat Inter Miami, snap skid

MLS Soccer
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Anibal Godoy scored his first goal in three years, Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday night in a matchup of expansion teams.

Godoy, whose last goal came March 11, 2017, as a member of the San Jose Earthquakes, first-timed a clearance into the net from the top of the area in 53rd minute.

Willis had his second shutout of the season to help Nashville (2-4-1) snap a three-game winless streak, including back-to-back shutout losses.

Inter Miami (1-6-0) was coming off its only win of the season, a 3-2 over Orlando City – Miami’s only multi-goal regular-season game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss