Godoy, Caicedo score late goals, Whitecaps beat Austin 2-1

MLS Soccer
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)Erik Godoy tied it in the 70th minute and Deiber Caicedo gave Vancouver the lead in the 83rd in the Whitecaps’ 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Caicedo, a second-half substitute, scored off a rebound after goalkeeper Brad Stuver stopped Ryan Gauld’s long shot .

The Whitecaps (7-7-8) matched a club record with their fourth consecutive victory and pushed their franchise-record undefeated streak to 10. Interim coach Vanni Sartini is 2-0 since taking over after Marc Dos Santos was fired last week.

Sebastian Driussi scored for Austin (5-13-4) in the 45th minute. The expansion team has lost five of its last six games.

