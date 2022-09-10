CHESTER, Pa. (AP)Daniel Gazdag scored his 19th goal and the Philadelphia Union remained unbeaten at home this season with a 5-1 win over Orlando City on Saturday night.

Joao Moutinho’s own goal put Philadelphia ahead in the 39th minute and Mikael Uhre doubled the lead in the 43rd off a through pass from Gazdag, who converted a penalty kick in the 55th minute.

Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 63rd minute and Jack Elliott in the 87th for Philadelphia (18-4-9), which has 11 wins and five draws at home.

Andres Perea scored in the 75th for Orlando (12-11-6).

Both teams play Atlanta next. Orlando hosts United on Wednesday and Philadelphia plays at Atlanta on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.