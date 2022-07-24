ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Andre Blake had his ninth shutout of the season, Daniel Gazdag scored a pivotal goal and the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 1-0 Saturday night.

Gazdag’s goal came in the 39th minute to secure the win for the Union (11-2-9). Jakob Glesnes got an assist on the goal.

Orlando (8-8-6) outshot the Union 12-9, with a shot on goal apiece.

Blake saved both of the shots he faced for the Union.

The Union next play on Saturday against the Houston Dynamo at home, and Orlando will visit D.C. United on Sunday.

