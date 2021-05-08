Gallese’s save preserves Orlando’s 1-1 draw with NYCFC

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Nani scored in his third straight game and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese denied a breakaway attempt in second-half stoppage time to help Orlando City tie New York City FC 1-1 on Saturday.

Nani opened the scoring for Orlando (1-0-3) in the 52nd minutes with a curling shot from distance. Gallese went low to make a kick save of Jesus Medina’s one-on-one opportunity in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

NYCFC (2-1-1) tied it in the 77th when Valentin Castellanos converted a penalty kick, becoming the fifth player in MLS history to score in the opening four games of a season.

It was only Orlando’s second goal allowed this season.

