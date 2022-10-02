NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Sebastian Ferreira’s two goals helped lead the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over Nashville on Sunday.

Ferreira scored on a penalty in the 30th minute and on a breakout in the 39th minute, assisted by Darwin Quintero.

Nashville’s goal was scored by Walker Zimmerman in the 96th minute.

Already assured of a playoff spot, Nashville (12-10-11) remains tied with LA Galaxy for fourth place in the Western Conference. Both teams have 47 points with one match remaining.

Nashville outshot the Dynamo 17-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Steve Clark saved two of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo (10-17-6). Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo host the LA Galaxy and Nashville visits Los Angeles FC.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.