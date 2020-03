MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Retirement did not last long for former U.S. national team goalkeeper Tim Howard, who will play for the United Soccer League team that he co-owns.

The 40-year-old former Everton standout announced Wednesday that he will be on the field this season for Memphis in the second-tier USL League Championship, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval. He retired last October at the end of the MLS season, his last with the Colorado Rapids.