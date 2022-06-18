FRISCO, Texas (AP)Lucas Cavallini and Deiber Caicedo scored as the Vancouver Whitecaps made the most of their opportunities in a 2-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Vancouver (6-8-2) never trailed after Cavallini’s goal gave the Whitecaps the early lead in the second minute and Caicedo made it 2-0 in the 44th minute.

Dallas (7-4-4) outshot the Whitecaps 12-4, with one shot on goal to three for the Whitecaps.

Cody Cropper saved the only shot he faced for the Whitecaps. Maarten Paes saved one of three for Dallas.

The Whitecaps play at home on Sunday against the New England Revolution. Dallas will visit Austin on Saturday.

To recognize the Juneteenth holiday players from both teams wore specially designed jersey numbers. All MLS teams are wearing the ”Freedom to Be” jersey numbers this weekend in a collaboration among MLS, the league’s 28 clubs and Black Players for Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.