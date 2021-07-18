Caicedo, Dájome score, Whitecaps beat Galaxy 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP)Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Dajome scored second-half goals and the Vancouver Whitecaps ended an eight-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.

Dajome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.

Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley to finish the rebound of a goalkeeper deflection.

Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Victor Vazquez’s cross.

